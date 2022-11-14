'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah in Loud, Fiery and Very Public Argument

Play video content TMZ.com

Jen Shah's sentencing in her fraud case isn't the only thing she's on edge about these days -- the 'Real Housewife' absolutely lost it during an explosive argument, screaming and cussing on the streets of Salt Lake City.

TMZ obtained this intense footage of Jen and 4 other people having a blowout in downtown SLC ... and you hear Jen scream several times, "F*** YOU!!!"

We're told this heated showdown happened around 9:50 PM on November 5 ... as they say Saturday night's alright for fighting! It's unclear what sparked the dispute, or who the other combatants are, but there's some clear chatter about someone's husband.

There's also one person, not Jen, who hurls a homophobic slur a few times.

You could understand why Jen might be wound pretty tight -- she's about to find out her punishment after copping a plea deal in her fraud case.

As we reported ... Jen went before a federal judge in July and pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. As part of her plea deal, the feds dropped one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, but she could still get up to 14 years behind bars.