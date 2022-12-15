'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Home Raid Turns Up Counterfeit Designer Bags, Fake Bling

Jen Shah seems to have a thing for counterfeits ... because the feds say they seized a ton of fake designer bags and jewelry when they raided her Utah home.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was sitting on a treasure trove of knockoffs ... including more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling.

Jen's counterfeit collection included knockoff bags from designers like Chanel, Balenciaga, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Fendi ... mostly made in China.

Jen's fake jewelry included pieces claiming to be designed by Bulgari, Chanel, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Hermes and Tiffany & Co.

The feds seized all of Jen's knockoffs when they raided her home back in March 2021 as part of an investigation into her fraud case.

As part of Jen pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, she was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million to help pay up to $9.5 million in restitution ... and the feds have now released the inventory of the items.

The list does also include legitimate designer purses and jewelry such as bling from castmate Meredith Marks' company -- that will hopefully put a dent in what she owes.