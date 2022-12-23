'RHOSLC' Jen Shah, Government Wants 10 Years In Prison For Fraud

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah should be behind bars for 10 years after pleading guilty in her wire fraud case -- at least that's what federal prosecutors want the judge to order.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds are seeking a 10-year sentence against the "RHOBH" alum, insisting she's the "most culpable person charged in this case."

The docs go through a laundry list of reasons why prosecutors think she's deserving of the lengthy lockup ... saying the reality star used the money from her fraud to "live a life of luxury."

Prosecutors say Shah attempted to "conceal her role in the scheme," but was very involved in the day-to-day operations. In the docs, prosecutors say Shah was upset with the amount of money coming in around June 2018, and texted her coworkers, "“I’m coming in to set appts for these guys tomorrow. Please get my 24 karat gold headset with diamond encrusted mouthpiece ready. Papi needs money for the weekend and [a co-conspirator] needs baby mama money.”

They also say her post-arrest conduct shows she deserves a long time in prison -- pointing out she went "on a public offensive against the charges and tried to profit off the charges by selling 'Justice for Jen' merchandise."

As we reported, Jen finally took a deal in July, pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing ... and as part of her deal, prosecutors dropped one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.