'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Surrenders to Prison to Start 6.5 Year Wire Fraud Sentence

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah is getting processed for intake at the federal prison where she just arrived to serve her sentence for a telemarketing scandal.

Jen surrendered to begin her 6.5 years behind bars ... arriving at FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas. Her lawyers had previously requested that she report to FPC Bryan, so it all worked out.

As we reported, the reality star pled guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. Prosecutors said she was targeting and scamming people out of cash with the scheme.

Feds wanted her locked up for 10 years, listing off numerous reasons why she's the "most culpable person charged in this case."

Play video content 1/6/23 NBC

She was sentenced in January -- along with 6.5 years in the pen, Jen will also do 5 years of supervised release once she gets out.

She got emotional in court, apologizing for what she did, adding ... "With the proper medication I can now see what happened."

Her sentence came with some special conditions post-lockup ... most notably she'll have to participate in a mental health treatment program.

Jen did an interview with White Collar Advice shortly before reporting to FPC Bryan. She talked about why it took her a year to admit she was guilty, what she's going to bring to prison with her and her plans to document everything she experiences.

Play video content WEDNESDAY

BTW, Jen got tatted up Wednesday before surrendering ... inking the names of her husband and sons on her arm. Her son Omar also got one -- the Hawaiian word for "child."