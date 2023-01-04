Jen Shah Ripped by Woman Who Got Restraining Order Ahead of Sentencing

Jen Shah's upcoming sentence might be stiffer thanks to a woman who informed the feds about a restraining order she once got against the reality star ... and prosecutors want the judge to take it into account.

Prosecutors in Jen's federal fraud case just filed new docs this week asking the court to consider a 2019 restraining order obtained by a woman who claims she once had some trouble with the 'Housewives of Salt Lake City' star.

The feds say the woman reached out to them via a letter and now want the judge to take a look at how she described their interaction.

With Jen's upcoming sentencing hearing on Friday, prosecutors want to make sure the judge sees what the woman had to say, because they believe it to be consistent with how JS interacted with others. In other words, they think the woman's account will back what they claim they've discovered about Jen's character throughout these proceedings -- and it seems like prosecutors are hoping it leads to a harsher sentence.

Now, as for what this mystery woman claims happened, it's quite a tale ... dating back nearly 4 years, when she alleges JS stalked and harassed her.

TMZ has obtained her restraining order docs from back then, which were filed in Nevada, and she details an alleged tryst her husband was having with Jen -- which erupted into a blowout when the woman sent screenshots of texts to Jen's own hubby.

The woman claims when Jen tried confronting her, she ignored her -- which allegedly pissed off Jen to the point of her driving across state lines to try to see the woman in person. She alleges Jen showed up unannounced on her doorstep at 2:30 AM.

She says she eventually called the cops, and in the end ... the woman got her TRO granted. Unclear what came of it after that -- but it seems prosecutors want a judge to hear about it anyway before deciding how many years Shah gets in the fraud case.

Remember, the feds are asking for at least 10 years behind bars.