'RHOSLC's Bronwyn Newport & Todd Bradley Split After 9 Years of Marriage

It's over for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley ... TMZ can confirm the couple has split after 9 years of marriage.

Reps for Bronwyn tell TMZ the pair decided to go their separate ways "after thoughtful consideration." They went on ... "This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another. They ask for privacy during this time." People was the first to report the news.

Bronwyn opens up to the group about Todd & feeling like she’s not good enough for anyone. ❄️ #RHOSLC



Source: @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/Nmn2hrEZFp @JaysRealityBlog

The Bravo star has opened up about their marital struggles on 'RHOSLC,' confirming to her costars in a December 2024 episode that he cheated on her. She reasoned ... "It's a fatal flaw of his. What's good for him in business is that he's never satisfied. He's always pushing for the next deal, the best deal, whatever. It's hard to turn that off when you come home."

During Season 6, she told the camera ... "The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else's in its own ways and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me."