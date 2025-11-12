'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Subject of New TLC Doc Over Church Cult Allegations

Play video content TLC

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby and the church she runs with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., are back in the spotlight ... this time accused of being a full-blown cult, according to a bombshell new TLC doc.

TMZ’s got your first look at the wild new trailer -- the three-parter dives deep into Mary’s eyebrow-raising marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr., and the misconduct claims that dragged Faith Temple Pentecostal Church into one seriously controversial new chapter.

The docuseries gives the mic to former church members breaking their silence for the first time -- including longtime insiders of Faith Temple -- plus a top cult expert who lays out how tactics of control and loyalty enforcement can keep followers in line.

Packed with never-before-heard recordings of Mary and Robert Cosby Sr.’s fiery sermons ... and rare archival footage from Faith Temple’s early days -- the doc peels back viral chatter to tackle the real question at the heart of it all ... How have Mary and Robert managed to dodge accountability for this long?