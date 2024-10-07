'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose's Daughter Rushed to Hospital in Ambulance

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Whitney Rose is concerned for her daughter's wellbeing ... announcing her teen, Bobbie Rose, has been hospitalized due to a serious health scare.

The Bravo personality shared the troubling update on her Instagram Story Sunday evening, where she noted Bobbie Rose was currently in the ICU over "severe asthma exacerbation."

She wrote ... "My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose. I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now."

Whitney revealed Bobbie was taken to the hospital via ambulance due to worsening asthma symptoms.

Whitney has yet to return to social media to offer an update on Bobbie's condition.

Whitney welcomed Bobbie with husband Justin Rose in April 2010. She and Justin later had son, Brooks, in January 2013.

The Rose family is often featured on 'RHOSLC,' with Whitney admitting back in season 2 she regretted hubby Justin's decision to get a vasectomy after Brooks' birth.

As she put it, she "always wanted more kids," despite the agreement with Justin -- who has 3 other children from a prior marriage.

Whitney celebrated Bobbie Rose's 14th birthday in April with a loving tribute on Instagram ... in which she called her daughter her "bestie for life."