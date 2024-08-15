'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Sued Again Over Unpaid Tequila Biz Loans

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow and her husband are in the legal hot seat again, facing a new lawsuit from someone claiming they borrowed tons of money for her Vida Tequila company, but never paid it back.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, William M. McGeary claims John Barlow told McGeary's son Vida Tequila needed cash for raw materials to fulfill orders.

McGreary says he agreed to loan them $400K through his trust, and the terms were crystal clear -- the due date to pay the money back was December 27, 2023.

He says the trust even sent a letter in November explaining it expected the loan to be paid in full -- but McGreary claims Lisa, John, and Vida Tequila still haven’t coughed up a dime.

This allegation might sounds like déjà vu all over again -- Lisa, Vida Tequila, and her other company, Luxe Marketing, were hit with a lawsuit in June ... when a guy named Bart Carlson sued over more than $410K in loans he claims he made to Barlow and co. over the past decade.

Lisa shot down Bart’s claims, telling TMZ she’s always been good with her bills and was ready to hold Bart responsible for any damage his lawsuit might do to her business.