'RHOSLC' Star Britani Bateman's Ex-Husband Arrested for Violating Protective Order

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Britani Bateman's ex-husband, John Underwood, was arrested last week after authorities say he violated a protective order she has in place against him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, John had his first felony appearance before the judge in Utah on Wednesday after he allegedly harassed Britani.

Prosecutors say he's been harassing his ex ever since the protective order was put in place in 2023 -- staring at her from the distance allowed under the order, re-routing her mail, and even going as far as tampering with her electrical box at her home to interrupt her power.

Fans will know Britani as the quirky housewife who is currently in an on-again-off-again relationship with Donny Osmond's nephew, Jared Osmond. John is Britani's second ex-husband, but she divorced him in 2023. Her first husband was J. Michael Bateman. It's not clear when Britani and J. Michael split.

The new legal documents also state John essentially doxed Britani earlier this month by posting her cell phone number on TikTok with the comment, "There ya go. Give her a call."

According to the papers, Britani received "unpleasant" text messages from strangers as a result and even had "unknown people coming to her house."

The docs explain that part of the protective order restricts John from all direct or indirect contact or communication with Britani, which prosecutors say he violated by posting comments on her social media posts.