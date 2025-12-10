Jen Shah Gets Big Salt Lake City Welcome After Prison Release

Play video content BACKGRID

Jen Shah finally reunited with her family and friends after spending 33 months behind bars in Texas ... marking the first time she's been seen since her prison release.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum was captured arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday night after flying home on a commercial flight from Texas, where she'd been incarcerated since 2022.

Several friends and family members were waiting to welcome her at the airport, greeting her with balloons, flowers, and emotional embraces. Jen was accompanied on the flight by her husband, Sharrieff Shah.

Jen stayed quiet when a photographer asked whether she'd had any interactions with fellow high-profile inmates convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell or disgraced former tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes during her time at FPC Bryan.

As we reported ... Jen is now under community confinement ... meaning she'll spend her time either in home confinement or at a halfway house as she continues serving her sentence.