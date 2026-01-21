'RHOSLC's Angie Katsanevas To Become First Housewife to Testify in Congress

Angie Katsanevas is taking her Real Housewives spotlight straight to Capitol Hill ... 'cause TMZ has learned she'll testify before Congress on supporting franchise businesses tied to her expanding salon franchises.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star will be testifying on behalf of the International Franchise Association Thursday, speaking from firsthand experience as a business owner whose hair salon brand -- Lunatic Fringe -- has now grown to 9 franchise locations nationwide.

We're told Angie plans to advocate strongly for franchisees, whom she views as a living example of the American Dream, especially for women and immigrants ... a message that's deeply personal for her. Angie's parents immigrated from Greece, and our sources say she sees franchising as a pathway to ownership, independence, and generational opportunity.

And here's the historic twist ... this will make Angie the first Real Housewife to formally testify before Congress, marking a major milestone for the Bravo universe.

While no Real Housewives star has previously testified before Congress as a reality TV personality, Bravo's influence in Washington isn't entirely new. Lisa Vanderpump has addressed Congress, lobbying lawmakers to take action against the Yulin Dog Meat Festival and support a House resolution to end the dog and cat meat trade.