Mary Cosby's Son Robert Charged With Domestic Violence Weeks Before Death

Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr., was facing two more domestic violence charges at the time of his death ... TMZ has learned.

The reality star's son was charged with felony aggravated assault, and felony assault -- both domestic violence counts -- earlier this month ... and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to cops ... the alleged victim came to them on November 23, 2025 -- days before Cosby was to be arraigned in another assault case -- claiming Cosby became angry with her when she flushed his drugs down the toilet in May 2024. The latest charges came on February 5.

The alleged victim is unnamed -- referred to just by the initials A.S. -- but called Cosby her "husband." He was married to Alexiana Smokoff at the time ... though she filed for divorce late last year and received a temporary restraining order against him last week.

A.S. claims Cosby "beat her about the face and head, and kicked her in the stomach" before choking her for 10 seconds, rendering her unable to breathe.

Officers say A.S. showed them pictures of her injuries from the day of the alleged incident ... in which her eyes appear "red and swollen, her left eye has a lump below the eyebrow, and there is a red mark visible on A.S.'s neck." Prosecutors note Robert is subject to an enhanced sentence because of his previous domestic violence convictions.

Mary Cosby is named in the charging document as a witness from whom cops obtained evidence.