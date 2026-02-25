'RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Thanked Followers for Their Prayers Before Son's Death
'RHOSLC' Mary Cosby Posted About 'Beautiful' Son Weeks Before His Death
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby seemed concerned but hopeful about her son Robert's future in an Instagram post shared earlier this month ... but 2 weeks later, he was dead.
On February 7, Mary posted a picture of her 23-year-old son along with the caption "Thank you all for your prayers. Love you."
She commented ... "#godfirst Love you all. My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm."
As we reported ... Robert Cosby Jr. died Monday in Utah. His cause of death is unclear, but police had responded to a possible overdose ... his death is under investigation.
Over the years, 'RHOSLC' occasionally covered Robert and some of his wayward behavior ... like his run-ins with the law and his secret marriage to Alexiana Smokoff.
Just months ago, Alexiana filed for divorce. The estranged couple's drug problems were also a big part of Mary's 'Real Housewives' storyline.