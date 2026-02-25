Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eric Dane’s Ex-Girlfriend Priya Jain Donates $10K to GoFundMe After His Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eric Dane's ex-girlfriend Priya Jain has donated $10,000 to his GoFundMe following his death last week.

Priya and Eric dated for about a year after first being linked in November 2024 ... and her quiet donation comes as Hollywood pals and fans alike continue to dump money into the fundraising page, which is meant to support his two teenage daughters after he lost his life to ALS.

We've had an eye on the GoFundMe ... and it is nearing a half a mill in donations ... including from major Hollywood names such as Hailey Bieber and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson -- who dropped $20K each. Other sizeable contributions have come from Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, and Lala Kent's ex, producer Randall Emmett, who threw in $10K each. Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary and Disney President Dana Walden also gave $5K each.

As we told you, 53-year-old Eric died last Thursday after being diagnosed with ALS in spring 2025. He is survived by his once-estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart and his two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star has been open about his experiences with the progressive neurodegenerative disease and used his platform to advocate for further ALS research, as there's no known cure.

