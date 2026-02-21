Eric Dane's Wife Posts Heartwarming Tribute Photos After His Death

Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart is focusing on the good times with her late husband ... sharing smiling photos of him and their girls.

The actress and model posted a series of photos of Eric with their children, Billie and Georgina -- who are both teenagers now -- in which all three are grinning widely.

Rebecca herself only appears in one ... though we imagine she was playing camerawoman to capture these other memorable moments.

From days spent in the snow, to tired mornings in bed, it's clear Eric enjoyed being a father ... and his girls absolutely adored him.

As you know ... Eric passed away earlier this week after a heartbreaking battle with ALS.

He gave a final love letter of sorts to his family in the form of a Netflix special to immortalize his last words ... complete with a heartfelt goodbye to his daughters.

In the same special, he told the world, "I will have never, by the time anyone sees this, have fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca.” As we reported, he was also involved in a relationship with another woman, Janell Shirtcliff, near the end of his life, who posted in his honor Saturday.

Eric and Rebecca separated in 2018 at which time she filed for divorce. However, she dismissed the divorce petition in 2025 around the time he told the world he had ALS.

Dane was just 53 years old.