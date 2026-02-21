Eric Dane's Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Actor's Death

Eric Dane's girlfriend -- Janell Shirtcliff -- is breaking her silence on the late actor's death, posting an emotional photo dump to her Instagram from their time spent together.

Janell took to Instagram Saturday morning to share a flurry of photos ... showing the two holding hands, laughing, and posing for memorable moments.

One photo of Eric seemingly getting a tattoo, smiling and giving off that joyful attitude he will forever be remembered by.

Dane and Shirtcliff made waves with their red carpet debut in 2025 at the "Countdown" premiere ... but have stayed under the radar ever since, even though they’ve been reportedly together for years.

Despite their long-term bond, Eric remained legally married to Rebecca Gayheart -- who was also by his side during his battle with ALS.

As we previously reported ... Eric died Thursday night, surrounded by family.