Eric Dane's Friends Start GoFundMe for 2 Daughters After Actor's Death

Eric Dane’s friends are rallying around his family following his heartbreaking death, after a "hard-fought" battle with ALS ... launching a GoFundMe page in the wake of the actor’s passing.

The fundraiser, created on Friday, includes the same message the family shared on the day of his passing. Noting he leaves behind his devoted wife Rebecca and two teenage daughters Billie and Georgia ... adding his illness progressed “far more quickly than anyone could have imagined.”

The tribute ends by saying "any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time" and that the proceeds would go towards supporting Eric’s wonderful daughters and their future needs.

Among those stepping up in a major way is Sam Levinson -- creator of one of Eric's last roles in "Euphoria" -- who donated $27,000 to the fundraiser.

Even as his own health declined, organizers -- labeled as "Friends of the Dane Family" -- say he remained committed to helping others facing the same fight and became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community.

Eric’s legacy now extends beyond Hollywood -- remembered not only for his work on screen, but for the strength and advocacy he showed during one of the toughest battles of his life.

Play video content Netflix

As we previously reported ... the "Grey's Anatomy" star sat down for a "Famous Last Words" Netflix interview before his death -- the understanding was it would be released once he died -- and he looked into the camera and spoke directly to his kids.