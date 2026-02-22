Hailey Bieber Donates $20K to Eric Dane's GoFundMe After ALS Death

Hollywood continues to rally around Eric Dane's family in a major way following his death and Hailey Bieber just made one of the biggest moves.

The model and beauty mogul quietly dropped $20K into a GoFundMe set up to support Dane's loved ones following his death after a battle with ALS.

Hailey isn't the only high-profile name stepping up financially. Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, donated $10K. Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary contributed $5K, while Disney president Dana Walden also gave $5K. Producer Randall Emmett, known for his past relationship with Lala Kent, matched Falchuk with a $10K donation.

Dane died Thursday after fighting the progressive neurodegenerative disease. In a statement released by his family, they said he passed peacefully, surrounded by those closest to him, including his wife Rebecca Gayheart and two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

During his battle, Dane became vocal about ALS awareness and research, using his platform to shine a light on the disease and advocate for those facing similar diagnoses.

The wave of support underscores just how respected and connected Dane was in the industry. From A-list actors to top executives, friends and colleagues are putting real money behind their condolences -- helping ensure his family feels the love in a tangible way.