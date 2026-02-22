Rebecca Gayheart Reacts To Outpouring of Support After Eric Dane's Death

Thank You For Your Love And Support Amid Eric's Death

Rebecca Gayheart is acknowledging the overwhelming outpouring of love surrounding her family following Eric Dane's death.

The actress shared an emotional message on social media Saturday, expressing gratitude for the support, prayers and kind words she and her daughters have received since Dane passed away last week at 53 after battling ALS.

Posting intimate family photos arranged on a piano, Gayheart made it clear the flood of compassion hasn't gone unnoticed during what she called a "difficult time."

"There aren't words to express our gratitude," she wrote.

Though the two had separated years ago, Gayheart withdrew her divorce filing after Dane’s ALS diagnosis, choosing to remain close as they focused on raising their daughters, Billie and Georgia.

In the days since his passing, tributes have poured in from across Hollywood. Celebrities, friends and loved ones have honored the "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Euphoria" star.

Donations to the ALS Association have also surged in the wake of his death, as fans are rallying around the cause that caused major struggles during his final years.

