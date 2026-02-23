'Lizzie McGuire' Star Robert Carradine Dead at 71

Robert Carradine -- the actor best known for his roles in "Lizzie McGuire," "Revenge of the Nerds," and "The Long Riders," -- has died after taking his own life after a nearly two decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.

In a statement to Deadline, Carradine's family called him a "beacon of light" in a world that can feel dark, and described his struggle with mental illness as "valiant." They said they hope his journey helps shine a light on the stigma surrounding Bipolar Disorder and asked for privacy as they grieve.

His older brother, Keith Carradine, said the family wants people to understand there is "no shame" in the illness that ultimately "got the best of him." He remembered Robert as profoundly gifted, funny, wise and accepting, adding they will celebrate both his life and his strength in fighting the disorder for so many years.

Robert was the youngest son of legendary actor John Carradine and the brother of actors David and Keith Carradine, as well as Disney Imagineer Christopher Carradine. He made his big-screen debut in 1972 alongside John Wayne in "The Cowboys."

Carradine went on to appear in Hal Ashby's Oscar-winning "Coming Home" with Jane Fonda and Jon Voight, and Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets."

His biggest pop-culture impact came in 1984, starring as head nerd Lewis Skolnick in "Revenge of the Nerds," a role that defined a generation. Years later, he found new fans playing Lizzie's dad on "Lizzie McGuire."

Carradine is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers and extended family.

Robert was 71.

RIP.