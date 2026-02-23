Maxx Crosby, J.J. Watt, NFL World Pay Tribute To Rondale Moore

Tributes continue to pour in across the NFL world after the tragic passing of Rondale Moore Saturday in Indiana ... with former and current teammates, and even players who never took a snap with Moore taking time to remember the 25-year-old.

"Can't even begin to fathom or process this," J.J. Watt -- who played with Moore for two seasons in Arizona -- said. "Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in peace, Rondale."

Both Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Marquise Brown said they had just spoken with Rondale recently, who was, police said, found within a garage with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

"This one hurt my heart," Tracy Jr. said.

Maxx Crosby posted a video recalling a game he played against Moore back in their college days, saying up to that point in his football career, he was "the coldest dude I've ever been on the field with."

Play video content X/@CrosbyMaxx

"He was like Tyreek Hill in college."

Crosby ended the video by reminding people to check in on their people ... saying there is "too much hate in this world."

"Stay positive, it's just unbelievable. Just sending our prayers to his whole family and everybody going through it. But Rondale, rest in peace."

We also heard from J.J. McCarthy -- who was teammates with Moore last season in Minnesota -- who wrote, "Rest in paradise, my brother."

Moore signed with the Vikings in 2025 after he spent the entire 2024 season on IR after dislocating his knee in training camp. However, during a punt return in the Vikings' first preseason game of 2025, he blew out his knee -- ending his 2025 season prematurely.

R.I.P.