Late NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Remembered During Daytona 500 in Emotional Tribute

The Daytona 500 honored Greg Biffle in a tear-jerking 3-minute video Sunday after the late NASCAR driver tragically perished in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of his wife and children last year.

In the clip, which aired live and was later shared on X, friends and loved ones poured their hearts out, painting the picture of what a gifted and thoughtful person Greg was.

Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines, said, “Greg Biffle was the most talented guy I’ve ever worked with... He had speed, he was fearless, he was smart ... He never found himself in a situation that he didn’t think he could win.”

Greg's niece, Jordyn Biffle, recounted how he rushed to assist those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

She remembered ... "His instinct was we can get in the helicopter and we can go look — let’s try to see what the situation looks like and what we can do to help."