Vikings' WR Rondale Moore Died From Suspected Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rondale Moore died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany, IN Police Department tells TMZ Sports ... the 25-year-old was "found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Bailey says the investigation remains ongoing and, due to its active status, no additional information will be released at this time.

Moore's death has sent shockwaves through the NFL community. Moore, a former Purdue standout, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and most recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

In a statement following news of his passing, the Vikings said they were "deeply saddened" and extended condolences to his family, adding, "We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need."

Moore was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 49th overall pick in 2021 and played three seasons in Arizona. In 2024, he was traded to Atlanta but did not appear in any games for the Falcons after sustaining an injury during training camp.

Prior to last season, Rondale signed a one-year deal with the Vikings, but again suffered a season-ending injury.

As a freshman at Purdue, he won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in the nation, and the Paul Warfield Trophy, awarded to the country’s top receiver. He was also named Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Freshman of the Year.