Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski Dead at 89

Bill Mazeroski -- Pittsburgh Pirates legend and Baseball Hall of Famer -- has died at the age of 89.

The Pirates issued a statement announcing his death on Saturday morning, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bill Mazeroski."

The team continues to add ... "Maz was a 7-time All-Star who hit the greatest home run in baseball history. He was a beloved member of the Pirates family and he will be deeply missed."

Mazeroski devoted his entire 17-year MLB career to the Pittsburgh Pirates, signing with the team at just 17 in 1954. After spending two years in the minors, he was called up to the big leagues midway through the 1956 season.

BM is best known for one of the most iconic moments in sports history -- a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series -- where the teams were tied in the bottom of the 9th, and he launched a shot that gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 10-9 win over the Yankees ... clinching the championship and etching his name in baseball lore.

That legendary swing was just part of a brilliant career. Mazeroski was a 10-time All-Star and an 8-time Gold Glove winner across 17 seasons in Pittsburgh. He hit .323 in 12 postseason games and earned two World Series rings with the Pirates.

The Bill Mazeroski legacy got the ultimate nod when he was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the veterans committee in 2001, and the Pittsburgh Pirates retired his iconic No. 9 jersey way back in 1987. Mazeroski was part of the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022.

Mazeroski is survived by his sons, Darren and David Mazeroski, and four grandchildren. His wife Milene passed in May 2024 after they were married for 64 years. A cause of death for Bill has not been announced yet.

He was 89.