Glamorous Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias Dead at 27 After Plastic Surgery

Tragedy has struck Brazil’s influencer world ... Bianca Dias has died at just 27, just days after undergoing plastic surgery.

The glamorous social media star is believed to have suffered a pulmonary embolism -- a known risk tied to major cosmetic procedures -- after she began experiencing shortness of breath while recovering at her family’s beach house in Guarujá, near São Paulo.

She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her. Her death came just 18 days after the initial surgery.

It’s still unclear exactly what procedure Bianca had, and authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Bianca was a huge name in her hometown of Mauá, building a growing online following. Her last social media post came about eight weeks ago.

She was 27.