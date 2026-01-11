Colombian Singer Yeison Jiménez Dead at 34 in Plane Crash

Colombian music star Yeison Jiménez is dead after a plane crash in Colombia.

The plane went down Saturday afternoon in the area between Paipa and Duitama, killing all six people on board, according to Colombian officials. The flight was en route to Medellín and crashed shortly after takeoff.

Jiménez's team confirmed his death in a statement posted to Instagram, calling the loss "indescribable" and honoring him not just as an artist, but as a son, brother, and friend who inspired thousands.

The aircraft is believed to have been owned by Jiménez's firm. He was reportedly traveling to perform near Medellín. In a haunting final post, photographer Weisman Mora shared video from inside the plane just moments before the crash, showing it taxiing on the runway.

Footage taken after the incident shows the aircraft engulfed in flames as emergency crews attempted to put out the fire.

Jiménez was one of Colombia's most successful artists, known for blending Mexican ranchera with Colombian influences.

The crash remains under investigation. Jiménez is survived by his wife and three children.

Yeison was 34.