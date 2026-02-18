'Robocop 2' Actor Tom Noonan Dead at 74

Tom Noonan -- the longtime actor best known for his roles in "Last Action Hero" and "Robocop 2" -- has died, TMZ has learned.

Noonan died last Saturday, and his death was confirmed by director Fred Dekker, who wrote on Facebook, "It’s with great sadness that I share the passing of Tom Noonan … Tom’s indelible performance as Frankenstein in THE MONSTER SQUAD is a highlight of my modest filmography, doubtless aided by the masterful make-up designed by Stan Winston, sculpted by Tom Woodruff Jr., and applied by Zoltan Elek."

Dekker's lengthy statement also included some memories from their time working on "The Monster Squad" ... before ending with, "he was the proverbial gentleman and scholar, and the world has lost a great talent. R.I.P. Tom. Thanks for the great work."

His cause of death has not been released.

In 1980, Noonan launched his film acting career in the romantic comedy "Willie & Phil," playing a small role as Man In Park. After that, he took on mainly villainous roles because of his imposing figure, standing 6-foot-5.

Noonan played Cain in "RoboCop2," Ripper in "Last Action Hero," Francis Dollarhyde in "Manhunter," and Gary Jackson in "The Pledge" ... to name just a few of his wicked parts.

He also played Kelso in "Heat," Mr. Ulman in "The House of the Devil," Ray Gullikson in "The Alphabet Killer," and Sammy Barnathan in "Synecdoche, New York."

Furthermore, Noonan starred in several notable TV series, including "The X-Files," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Tales From The Darkside," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

Tom was 74.