James Van Der Beek Faced Massive Tax Debt Years Before His Death

"Dawson's Creek" actor James Van Der Beek was dealing with a massive six-figure tax debt

The actor and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek were hit with a lien in November 2021 for unpaid taxes for the years 2018 and 2019 -- the IRS declared the duo owed $95,438.31 for 2017 ... and $173,890.31 in 2019 ... for a total of $269,328.62.

James and Kimberly paid off the debt and the lien was released in April 2022.

The actor revealed he had stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2024. At the time, he claimed he was staying positive despite the news.

James and Kimberly purchased a $4 million home, sitting on 34 acres, in Texas just weeks before James passed ... the family had been renting the place before they bought it. James’ rep said the actor was able to purchase the home with help from his friends for the down payment.