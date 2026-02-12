James Van Der Beek's 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater Remembers Him as a 'Big Brother'

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Emma Slater saw her 'DWTS' partner James Van Der Beek just days before his death ... and she expressed her gratitude for their final meeting in an emotional tribute to the late actor.

Emma was paired with Van Der Beek in Season 28 of the dancing competition show in 2019, and she posted her favorite pic from their season to Instagram on Wednesday, calling him her "big brother."

She wrote ... "All those who had the pleasure of having you in their lives are blessed. Forever changed by your brilliance. We got to have these beautiful years sharing life together. It started with being dance partners and I was beyond excited to be dancing with you, and it continued into the deepest of friendships."

She added ... "You, Kimberly and the kids became family and I found so much purpose in our little community. Watching your love for your family changed my life."

Emma later recounted getting to tell Van Der Beek how much he meant to her ... "I’m so grateful that I got to see you on Sunday, to talk to you and to tell you for the millionth time how much I love you. We laughed together. And I promised I would feel your presence always, as I already have. Thank you ❤️"

TMZ broke the sad news -- James died Wednesday morning, and his family swiftly confirmed his peaceful passing. He had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in mid-2023, and he went public with his diagnosis in November 2024.