Rapper Lil Poppa Dead at 25

Lil Poppa -- a popular rapper based out of Jacksonville, Florida -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia tells TMZ ... the rapper -- real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler -- was pronounced dead today at 11:23 AM ET.

His cause of death was not immediately released.

Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and has released several hit tracks over the last few years, including "Love & War," "Mind Over Matter," and "HAPPY TEARS."

Poppa's 16-song album "Almost Normal Again" came out in August ... and, he released a new single titled "Out of Town Bae" this past Friday. Lil Poppa was scheduled to perform next month in New Orleans.

Lil Poppa was 25.