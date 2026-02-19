Rapper Lil Poppa Died by Suicide, Details Released

Rapper Lil Poppa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound ... TMZ has learned.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia tells TMZ the rapper -- real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler -- died after being shot in the head ... his death has been ruled a suicide.

Lil Poppa's cause of death comes out just a day after authorities pronounced him dead.

Lil Poppa was a popular Jacksonville, Florida-based rapper and part of Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG). He released an album last year ... and dropped the single "Out of Town Bae" just last week.

Fans paid tribute to the late rapper in the comments section of his most recent Instagram post ... and his old collaborator Caroline "Baroline" Diaz wrote on X, "My little brother is gone, Poppa I love you so much. I am so broken. One of the first artists I had at Interscope. A&R’ed 4 of his projects. I’m so sad right now…….."

Poppa was 25.

RIP