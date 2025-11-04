Master P Honors Young Bleed After Brain Aneurysm Death With A.I. Tribute

Master P was able to share the limelight with Young Bleed just days before he died ... and the No Limit Records boss is saluting his ex-collaborator with a futuristic sendoff that represents their classic material!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

P mourned the loss of the No Limit legacy, through an A.I.-generated image of Bleed's "My Balls & My Word" album cover that he released back in 1998 ... "We lost another Soldier Gone too Soon @therealyoungbleed Rest in Paradise. Our Prayers go out to his Family."

The cover art originally shows Bleed heading up golden stairs to a mansion in the sky ... and P's A.I. effects show the recently departed rapper heading into the clouds for good.

Bleed's son Tyree hopped in the comments, thanking fans for support, and E-40 and Bahamadia were just a handful of mourners who showed the range of rappers Bleed touched during his lifetime.

Play video content 10/25/25 TMZ.com

The classic album features Bleed's biggest hit, "How Ya Do There," which he performed without a hiccup in Las Vegas during the No Limit Verzuz Cash Money celebration at this year's ComplexCon on October 25.

Play video content Instagram/@ty_gee_ramon