Master P Honors Young Bleed After Brain Aneurysm Death With A.I. Tribute

By TMZ Staff
Master P was able to share the limelight with Young Bleed just days before he died ... and the No Limit Records boss is saluting his ex-collaborator with a futuristic sendoff that represents their classic material!!!

P mourned the loss of the No Limit legacy, through an A.I.-generated image of Bleed's "My Balls & My Word" album cover that he released back in 1998 ... "We lost another Soldier Gone too Soon @therealyoungbleed Rest in Paradise. Our Prayers go out to his Family."

The cover art originally shows Bleed heading up golden stairs to a mansion in the sky ... and P's A.I. effects show the recently departed rapper heading into the clouds for good.

young bleed comments insta sub

Bleed's son Tyree hopped in the comments, thanking fans for support, and E-40 and Bahamadia were just a handful of mourners who showed the range of rappers Bleed touched during his lifetime.

102825_young_bleed_kal 10/25/25
PERFORMING AT COMPLEXCON
TMZ.com

The classic album features Bleed's biggest hit, "How Ya Do There," which he performed without a hiccup in Las Vegas during the No Limit Verzuz Cash Money celebration at this year's ComplexCon on October 25.

110425_tygee_ramon_kal
HE'S GAINED HIS WINGS
Instagram/@ty_gee_ramon

Tyree confirmed his father passed away Monday ... an abrupt brain aneurysm being the cause of death.

