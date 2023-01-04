Cardinals Receiver Rondale Moore Shows Off Gnarly Pinky Injury

Uhh ... we're pretty sure fingers aren't supposed to bend like that.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore's pinky is pretty busted right now ... and if you needed proof, just check the cringeworthy update he posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday.

It's unclear how it happened -- Moore was placed on injured reserve last month with a groin injury ... but regardless of how it happened, it appears he visited a doctor in Beverly Hills to get it fixed.

Unclear whether the digit is broken or dislocated ... but these injuries tend to happen with receivers.

Moore was in the middle of his second year in the league before going on IR ... and had 41 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown in eight games after missing the first three contests with a hammy injury.

The 22-year-old former Purdue Boilermaker was a second-round pick in 2021 ... going 49th overall to the Cards.