Kyler Murray Says ACL Surgery Was Successful, 'I'll Be Back'

Kyler Murray was all smiles after having successful surgery on his ACL ... posting a photo from his hospital bed and assuring fans he'll be back!

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared the snap via social media on Wednesday -- three weeks after he suffered a non-contact knee injury during Monday Night Football against the Patriots.

On Dec. 13, the tough news was confirmed -- the 2-time Pro Bowler's season was over after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL.

Despite the way the season ended, Murray was in good spirits on Wednesday ... saying his surgery went according to plan..

"Thank you for all the love and prayers," the 25-year-old captioned his post. "I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back. 🥋"

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury co-signed Murray's cheerfulness by telling the media his signal caller is "excited" to start rehab and return to the team.

"I think it can be kind of a reset for him," the third-year coach said on Wednesday.

"We know we had our struggles this year offensively and we feel like we can play at a much higher level. And I think he understands that he can build himself back better and attack this thing."

The 4-12 Cardinals and Murray -- who signed a 5-year contract worth over $230 million -- were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15 ... but still have one more game against the 49ers.