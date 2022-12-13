Kyler Murray Suffered Season-Ending ACL Injury On 'MNF'

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals -- Kyler Murray did, in fact, tear his ACL on "Monday Night Football" against the Patriots ... and the star quarterback's season is now over.

The signal caller suffered the non-contact injury on the third play of the game ... and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the tough news just minutes ago.

Prayers up to Kyler Murray with what appears to be a non-contact injury on this play 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TMqdNJ7QhP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

The injury happened when Kyler escaped out of the pocket and went to plant his right foot before attempting a move on Pats' defender Matthew Judon.

Murray appeared to drag his right leg with him as he fell to the grass ... and many assumed his night -- and season -- were over.

Kyler was visibly emotional as he was carted off the field ... putting a towel over his head in frustration as players from both the Patriots and Cardinals gave their regards.

The Cards turned to backup QB Colt McCoy after Murray's injury ... but the team couldn't come away with the win, losing to New England, 27-13.

It's unclear how much time Kyler will ultimately miss ... but a lot, or all, of his 2023 season could be in jeopardy depending on his rehab process.