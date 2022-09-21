Kyler Murray Says He Has 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Alleged Vegas Attacker

Play video content Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray appears to be doing a 180 when it comes to the altercation he had with a fan in Vegas on Sunday ... because he's now saying he has "no hard feelings" toward his alleged attacker.

The Cardinals star clearly felt differently just three days ago -- when a man appeared to take a swipe at the quarterback's face while he was celebrating Arizona's thrilling overtime win against the Raiders.

Murray was apparently so upset with situation, Las Vegas police ended up launching an investigation into the incident ... telling TMZ Sports they received "a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player."

But in addressing the incident with reporters on Wednesday, Murray seemed now to be ready to let the whole thing go.

"I know every person that I've hit in the face, I did it for a reason," the 25-year-old said. "I don't know if he didn't know where he was. I don't know -- it was a pretty live game, Vegas is Vegas, I'm sure he was having fun. But, again, I don't know."

"I don't think any player should be getting touched in that manner, but, no hard feelings toward the guy," he continued. "I mean, if I see him, I'd shake his hand. It is what it is."

It's unclear if Vegas police are now considering dropping the probe.

As for celebrations with fans going forward, Murray said those will continue if the situation calls for it ... saying he would "do it all over again if I could."