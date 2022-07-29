Cardinals Delete Kyler Murray's Homework Clause From Contract After Backlash

The Kyler clause is officially no more.

After days of backlash following the reveal of a "do your homework" addendum the Arizona Cardinals added to Kyler Murray's massive, new contract -- the team has officially removed it, saying it created way too much of a distraction for the QB and the org.

"It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended," the Cardinals said in a statement announcing the removal of the clause on Thursday night.

"Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

If you missed it -- inside of Murray's new, huge $230 MILLION deal was very strange language that obligated the 24-year-old signal-caller to, among other things, study film for four hours a week.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray's $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of "independent study" per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

The verbiage seemed to imply that the team was having trouble getting Kyler to put in the bare minimum in the film room -- and it created a firestorm on social media.

In fact, the backlash grew so loud, Murray felt the need to hold an impromptu press conference on Thursday to explain he does actually work hard off the field and the addendum was not necessary.

Hours later, the Cards scrapped the whole thing from the Murray deal -- saying, "After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract."