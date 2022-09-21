New Video Of Kyler Murray Incident W/ Fan Appears To Show Man Swiping At QB's Face

Play video content TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports has obtained new video of Kyler Murray's postgame incident with a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday -- and it appears to show a man winding up before taking a swipe at the Cardinals star's face.

The footage was shot just seconds after Arizona scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

You can see in the clip, Murray was trying to celebrate the win with someone who appeared to be his friend and others -- before a man in a grey T-shirt reached over fans and bopped Murray's head.

It's unclear from the video if the act was intentional or not. Seems the man could have just been attempting to slap Murray's shoulder pad in celebration -- but missed badly.

Murray turned around and seemed upset -- pointing at people in the crowd. His teammates eventually jumped in to separate everyone, and the 25-year-old signal-caller ultimately ran off without further issue.

As we reported, Las Vegas police are investigating the incident ... saying in a statement that a battery complaint was made at the venue at 6:26 PM.

"We do not provide victim names however the event you are requesting is a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player," the spokesperson told TMZ Sports. "A crime report was taken, and the suspect has not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation."

