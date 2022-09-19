Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Kyler Murray Police Launch Investigation Into Incident With Fan ... After Man Allegedly Struck QB
9/19/2022 1:36 PM PT
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday.
The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
WALKOFF!! @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/eQ75VJtk30— Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 18, 2022 @CamCox12
At first, the Cards' star quarterback was jubilant -- he high-fived somebody -- but then his demeanor quickly changed after a man appeared to hit him in his face with an open hand.
Video shows Murray became upset -- and tried to identify the fan who appeared to tag him. Arizona players eventually raced in to intervene before things escalated.
A Las Vegas police spokesperson said on Monday cops are now investigating the matter -- saying a battery complaint was made at Allegiant Stadium at 6:26 PM.
"We do not provide victim names however the event you are requesting is a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player," the spokesperson told TMZ Sports. "A crime report was taken, and the suspect has not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation."
MURRAY MAGIC!!!!!!!!!@K1 X #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/6lwMSQVP1r— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022 @AZCardinals
Murray, who signed a $230 million contract this offseason, played well in the win ...throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown, while adding 28 rushing yards and a rushing TD.