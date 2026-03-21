Brandi Glanville Says Lisa Rinna Should Only Return to 'Real Housewives' For A Huge Payday

Go Back to 'RHOBH,' Do Nothing & Get Your 'F***ing Money!!!'

Play video content Brandi Glanville Unfiltered with James Maas

Brandi Glanville thinks her pal Lisa Rinna should go back to 'Real Housewives' if they offer her a fortune ... but, she's also encouraging her not to work as hard!

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star talked about her longtime friend on a new episode of her podcast "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered with James Maas" ... telling fans she doesn't know if Rinna wants to rejoin the program.

However, Glanville says she'd tell Rinna to go back to the show ... get a lot of "f***ing money" and then do "f***ing nothing."

Glanville says Rinna carried 'RHOBH' for so long ... and, she doesn't owe the show a darn thing -- so, she should only take the job if she can do it on her terms.

BG says that isn't LR's way -- she says Rinna puts 100% into everything she does -- but, it's what she'd recommend.

Remember ... Lisa announced her departure from 'RHOBH' in 2023 -- but, she made her comeback on "The Traitors" earlier this year.