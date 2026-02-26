Andy Cohen Appears to Make Amends With Lisa Rinna After She Burns His Book

Play video content Bravo

Looks like Andy Cohen and Lisa Rinna have officially doused their drama after the ‘Real Housewives’ star set fire to his memoir in protest over him spilling their private texts.

Check out the clip from Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live" -- Andy confirms he apologized for sharing their texts in "The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up" as soon as he realized he hurt her ... and she wholeheartedly accepted. Meanwhile, she's all smiles as she tells him he should be honored she fed his book to her fireplace.

ICYMI -- Andy's 2023 memoir contained personal texts about her shocking departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The messages had fans scratching their heads about whether she was fired from the series or left on her own terms.

Lisa said in her brand new book "You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It" she was so upset their personal conversations were aired out that she torched his memoir ... adding that she felt no one fought for her to stay on the series.

It seems the smoke has settled, and Andy at another point on 'WWHL' professed his deepest appreciation to Lisa for being there for him during some of the biggest times of his life -- his first baby shower and his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

Lisa announced her departure from 'RHOBH' in January 2023 after 8 seasons -- including a tumultuous Season 12 -- and has since said she has no plans to return.