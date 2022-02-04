Andy Cohen Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star By Hanging With Ricki Lake

Play video content TMZ.com

Andy Cohen is going all out to celebrate his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ... breaking bread with Ricki Lake and joking about making love to his fellow TV legend.

We got Andy leaving Craig's in WeHo with Ricki, not long after his Friday ceremony on Hollywood Blvd ... and he was over the moon ... and for good reason.

Andy and Ricki make for a power lunch ... and as he put it to our photog ... "legends only, bitches!!!"

It's a huge achievement for Andy ... getting the 2,711th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ... and he jokes about making love to Ricki to celebrate ... to which she says, get in line!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

The "TMZ Tour" also got Andy in the middle of his acceptance speech on Sunset Blvd ... and he even broke from his prepared remarks to acknowledge the bus!