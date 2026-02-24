See Photos of Lisa Rinna From Night of Alleged Drugging at 'Traitors' Premiere Party

Lisa Rinna was allegedly drugged at "The Traitors" Season 4 premiere party ... and we have photos taken throughout the night prior to her being rushed out of the function.

In the group photo, you can see host Alan Cumming with his hand around Lisa's waist as Colton Underwood drapes his arm over her shoulder. She has a bit of a vacant look on her face and it's unclear if she's carrying her weight herself or if her costars are helping to prop her up.

We're told Colton helped Lisa through a group pic after noticing something wrong with her. It's unclear if this is the exact photo or one of many from the night of January 8.

Sources familiar with the situation told us Colton was with Lisa the whole night, so he knew she didn't have that much to drink ... but she appeared completely inebriated, which prompted him to alert her team.

Colton and Lisa were at odds on the show, and their beef continued off-camera as Lisa has made public references to Colton's "stalker past" -- the former "Bachelor" contestant was accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend -- but the bad blood didn't come into play when Lisa really needed help.

It's unclear if police were involved in this incident or if Lisa went to the hospital.