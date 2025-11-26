Tara Reid Files Police Report After Alleged Drugging, Willing to Press Charges

Tara Reid has filed a police report after she says she was drugged in an Illinois hotel ... and, in it, she says she's willing to prosecute those allegedly involved.

The actress filed the report Tuesday, the Rosemont Public Safety Department announced in a press release ... and it features a lot of the same information Reid relayed to us in the immediate aftermath of the incident, according to Page Six.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we told you ... Reid says she was at a hotel just outside of Chicago late Saturday night when she went down to the bar for a drink ... she says it was crowded with YouTubers.

After ordering a glass of wine, Reid says she went to smoke a cigarette with one of the influencers she met in the lobby ... and, when she came back, a napkin had placed over her drink she didn't put there. TR sipped from it anyway ... and, she told us she next remembers waking up in the hospital.

Worth noting ... Reid has a well-documented history of substance abuse issues -- but, she insists she only had one drink at the bar.

Play video content TMZ.com

P6 reports all of this info made its way into the police report ... with the added piece that Tara says she's willing to help prosecutors secure convictions for any individuals allegedly involved in her drugging her.