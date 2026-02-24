Lisa Rinna Addresses Rumors Husband Harry Hamlin Is Gay in New Memoir

Lisa Rinna says her husband's hot and has style ... but that doesn't mean he's gay!

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum finally addressed rumors about Harry Hamlin's sexuality head on in her new memoir "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It" ... writing, "Let’s just clear this up one last time, once and for all: Harry’s heterosexual."

There's nothing wrong with being gay, Rinna hastily adds ... but, Harry isn't -- in "any way, shape or form."

Rinna says she thinks a movie Harry appeared in back in the early 1980 titled "Making Love" -- in which Harry played a gay man entangled in a love affair with a married straight man -- played a role in the rise of the rumors.

That said, Lisa swears she didn't even catch wind of the rumors until she joined 'RHOBH' in 2014 ... and, she didn't think much of them -- especially since every guy on that show dealt with similar eyebrow raises.

It comes with being a good-looking, stylish dude in H'wood, Lisa argues ... for some reason, people looking on immediately jump to the conclusion that such a man is gay.

Lisa and Harry married back in 1997 ... and they share two children -- 27-year-old Delilah Belle and 24-year-old Amelia Gray.