Brandi Glanville Reports Email/Credit Card Hack to FBI, Bitcoin Demanded

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Brandi Glanville says she's dealing with a hacker making her life hell who's demanding thousands in bitcoin -- and now she’s reached out to the FBI for help ... TMZ has learned.

We've learned a rep for Brandi filed two reports with the Internet Crime Complaint Center, a division of the FBI that deals with criminal activity on the internet.

According to the complaint, the reality star claimed her doctor, Dr. Ariel Ourian, received a text from a phone number with a Michigan area code, which read “Hey Dr. Ourian, it’s Brandi Glanville! Hope you dont mine me messaging you, but two weeks out and I feel sooo much better! I was sooo nervous prior to the procedure! You have been like an answer to my prayers! Can't thank you enough! Hi!”

The complaint says Ourian replied, stating she had a different number for Brandi ... which apparently prompted the alleged impersonator to respond, “Yes! When w/a different carrier over the weekend and this is my new number.”

In a separately filed report, Brandi’s team claimed she received an email from a person claiming to have her passwords, banking information, and contacts.



The person allegedly demanded $7,500 in bitcoin ... or they would “wreak havoc.” The report says Brandi deleted the email after reading.

Sources close to Brandi tell TMZ ... Brandi was dealing with her health issues and did not pay much attention to them.

But according to the complaint, Brandi recently found out that various credit cards had been used by someone in Ukraine, which she believes is related to the hack.