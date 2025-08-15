Brandi Glanville Unveils New Face After Getting to Bottom of Disfigurement

Brandi Glanville’s grinning ear to ear -- looks like she’s finally nailed down the culprit behind that mystery facial parasite wreaking havoc ... and it’s already on its way out!

The former 'RHOBH' star was looking like a whole new woman -- maybe even better than before -- as she posted an IG pic with infectious disease doc Dr. Michael R. Scoma, giving him credit for finally getting to the bottom of what was wrong.

Brandi's beaming in the first pic, rocking full glam with no sign of the previous effects of the parasite -- and in other shots, she’s seen hooked up while getting tests and treatments.

In her caption, Brandi credited X for being a platform for her desperate posts for help -- a call Dr. Scoma answered, reaching out and figuring out what was really going on inside her body.

It’s not just a win for her looks -- it’s a huge financial relief too, since she’s already sunk six figures into trying to figure out what the heck was wrong.