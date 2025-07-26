Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Contracted Same Parasite As Brandi Glanville In Morocco

'RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson claims she contracted the same parasite that's been disfiguring Brandi Glanville's face while on the 2023 "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" ... and didn't hold back while talking about the uncomfortable symptoms they've experienced.

Vicki joined Bravo star Jeff Lewis on his "Jeff Lewis Live" podcast, released Thursday ... and expressed her sympathy for Brandi, saying "Brandi is in so much pain. She’s got a very large parasite."

When asked if she thought Brandi picked up the parasite during filming of 'UGT,' VG said "100 percent!"

Gunvalson stated that they all got sick in Morocco ... noting Brandi's got "a parasite. It moves. It goes into her mouth. It's bad."

As for Vicki's symptoms, she says she's not been the same ... her stomach's bloated and she feels sluggish all the time. Even worse, she claims her gut is "loaded" with parasites.

The 'UGT' alum lamented, “I don’t go poop. Like, it’s very hard for me. It might be once a week, if that. It’s a pellet that comes out. That’s it.”

As for Brandi, she's been very open about her issues since she contracted the parasite that deformed part of her face. She took to X back in March to say she's "f***ing miserable" because her face is literally melting away. She added that she can't fake it anymore ... her face is worse than ever!