Brandi Glanville Hangs With Porn Star Alexis Texas, Distracts From Face Issue

Keep Looking at My Porn Star Friend!!!

My Eyes Are Up Here, But ...

Brandi Glanville's had fans concerned about a medical issue that's disfiguring her face, but she knows how to shift attention to other areas ... by snapping thirst traps with a famous adult-film actress.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum just shared a bunch of poolside photos from a recent hang out with porn star Alexis Texas ... and there's lots to look at aside from Brandi's mug.

Alexis is in a neon pink bikini ... bending over and balancing a cup on her butt, while Brandi stands next to her and poses.

The dynamic duo snapped a bunch of sexy photos at the rooftop pool at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills ... and Brandi's never out of arm's reach from her "new bestie."

Brandi and Alexis were celebrating after filming a podcast episode together ... and it looks like they sampled just about everything on the menu, pairing their snacks with some wine.

As we've reported ... Brandi's been dealing with a mystery illness that's ruining her face, but she looks happy here.