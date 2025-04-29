Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brandi Glanville Hangs With Porn Star Alexis Texas, Distracts From Face Issue

Brandi Glanville My Eyes Are Up Here, But ... Keep Looking at My Porn Star Friend!!!

Published
Brandi Glanville And Alexis Texas Are Lookin' Pretty In Pink Bikinis!
Launch Gallery
Pinkalicious! Launch Gallery

Brandi Glanville's had fans concerned about a medical issue that's disfiguring her face, but she knows how to shift attention to other areas ... by snapping thirst traps with a famous adult-film actress.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum just shared a bunch of poolside photos from a recent hang out with porn star Alexis Texas ... and there's lots to look at aside from Brandi's mug.

0429-Brandi-Glanville-Alexis-Texas-Pink-Bikinis-Sub1

Alexis is in a neon pink bikini ... bending over and balancing a cup on her butt, while Brandi stands next to her and poses.

The dynamic duo snapped a bunch of sexy photos at the rooftop pool at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills ... and Brandi's never out of arm's reach from her "new bestie."

Famous Porn Stars
Launch Gallery
Famous Porn Stars Launch Gallery
Getty

Brandi and Alexis were celebrating after filming a podcast episode together ... and it looks like they sampled just about everything on the menu, pairing their snacks with some wine.

As we've reported ... Brandi's been dealing with a mystery illness that's ruining her face, but she looks happy here.

brandi glanville face getty x split sub
Getty / X @BrandiGlanville Composite

Porn stars tend to have that kind of effect on people. 🤷🏽‍♂️

related articles